Shepherd Seniors dig into lunch at new community center

Shepherd
Shepherd Senior Citizens meet and eat at their new community center off Haynes road in Shepherd for the first time on March 2, 2016. (Jonathan McNiven photo)

The Shepherd Senior Citizens group met for the first time Wednesday at the Shepherd Community Center on Haynes Road. The lunch meeting drew 56 people, including several guests from the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County: Bee Ann Melichar, Joan Kimball, JoDee Samano and Judy Hughes, along with Yellowstone County Commissioner Jim Reno and commission candidate Denis Pitman. Phyllis and Ed Weidinger of the Worden Senior Citizens group were also on hand. Rose Fritz, president of the Shepherd senior group, said about 40 people usually attend.

The Shepherd Senior Citizens meet every Wednesday at 11:30am for lunch. The Shepherd Community Center is a project that was completed with outside playground, open area for picnics, and community parking by the Shepherd Lions Club. Fundraisers over the last decade like the annual Shepherd Jamboree helped contribute to the Shepherd Community Center, playground and location for groups in the Shepherd area to meet. (Jonathan McNiven photos)

