Winter Storm Watch issued

A Winter Storm Watch was issued Sunday afternoon for the Southeast Montana region by the National Weather Service.

Here is what was released.

… Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Monday evening
through Wednesday afternoon…

* impacts… travel may become hazardous. The heavy wet snow may
cause tree and power line damage and could pose a threat to
Young livestock.

* Timing… snow will develop Monday night and continue into early
Wednesday. The snow may be heavy at times. The snow will taper
off Wednesday afternoon.

* Snow accumulation… 5 to 10 inches possible… with the heaviest
amounts occurring over the higher hills and lighter amounts
over lower elevations.

* Winds… northeast 15 to 25 mph will combine with the snow
causing poor visibilities.

* Snowfall tonight and early Monday… rain and snow showers could
become all snow from Billings west. Accumulation of a trace to 2
inches is possible. After a break in precipitation Monday
afternoon and evening… the main snow event will occur late
Monday night into early Wednesday.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when severe winter weather is
possible but not imminent. At this time there is a potential for
significant snow. Future driving and walking conditions may
become hazardous so it is important to monitor the latest
forecasts.

