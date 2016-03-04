Winter Storm Watch issued

A Winter Storm Watch was issued Sunday afternoon for the Southeast Montana region by the National Weather Service.
Here is what was released.
… Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Monday evening
through Wednesday afternoon…
* impacts… travel may become hazardous. The heavy wet snow may
cause tree and power line damage and could pose a threat to
Young livestock.
* Timing… snow will develop Monday night and continue into early
Wednesday. The snow may be heavy at times. The snow will taper
off Wednesday afternoon.
* Snow accumulation… 5 to 10 inches possible… with the heaviest
amounts occurring over the higher hills and lighter amounts
over lower elevations.
* Winds… northeast 15 to 25 mph will combine with the snow
causing poor visibilities.
* Snowfall tonight and early Monday… rain and snow showers could
become all snow from Billings west. Accumulation of a trace to 2
inches is possible. After a break in precipitation Monday
afternoon and evening… the main snow event will occur late
Monday night into early Wednesday.
Precautionary/preparedness actions…
A Winter Storm Watch is issued when severe winter weather is
possible but not imminent. At this time there is a potential for
significant snow. Future driving and walking conditions may
become hazardous so it is important to monitor the latest
forecasts.
For the most current weather conditions and local radar, click here. For area weather page, click here.