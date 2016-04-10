Robber shoots gun, leaves without cash

BILLINGS HEIGHTS — The Billings Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery on Monday at the Blue Basket convenience store at 2347 Main St. in the Heights.

During the attempted robbery, the suspect fired at a clerk, destroying a cell phone, but the clerk was not injured.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers responded to the store at 4:17 a.m.

An unidentified man entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk attempted to call 911 from a cell phone, at which point the suspect fired the pistol at the clerk and hit the phone, the report said. The bullet destroyed the phone and exited through a store window.

The suspect’s gun jammed and the suspect fled out of the business without gaining any money. The store clerk was uninjured in the incident. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a bandana concealing his face. The convenience store was closed for a short time while officers and detectives processed the crime scene.

Comments