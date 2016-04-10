Apr142016

Robber shoots gun, leaves without cash

Top StoriesBillings-Heights
An armed, unidentified suspect wearing a black hoodie with a bandana over his face attempted to rob a clerk at The Blue Basket convenience store at 2347 Main Street in the Heights early Monday morning. The clerk was not injured in the incident. (Jonathan McNiven photo)

An armed, unidentified suspect wearing a black hoodie with a bandana over his face attempted to rob a clerk at The Blue Basket convenience store at 2347 Main Street in the Heights early Monday morning. The clerk was not injured in the incident. (Jonathan McNiven photo)

BILLINGS HEIGHTS — The Billings Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery on Monday at the Blue Basket convenience store at 2347 Main St. in the Heights.

During the attempted robbery, the suspect fired at a clerk, destroying a cell phone, but the clerk was not injured.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers responded to the store at 4:17 a.m.

An unidentified man entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk attempted to call 911 from a cell phone, at which point the suspect fired the pistol at the clerk and hit the phone, the report said. The bullet destroyed the phone and exited through a store window.

The suspect’s gun jammed and the suspect fled out of the business without gaining any money. The store clerk was uninjured in the incident. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a bandana concealing his face. The convenience store was closed for a short time while officers and detectives processed the crime scene.

Comments

comments

Related Articles ...

Year-in-review-2014

2014 Year in Review

Tempers flare over county’s Riverside Cemetery actions

Last phase of Bench Boulevard begins, final phase before Billings Bypass

mt-yellowstone-museum-wide1

Former Yellowstone County Museum director admits to stealing at least $30,000 from museum

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump talks here at a campaign rally. Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Billings, MT on Thursday May 26 at MetraPark Arena.

Donald Trump campaign releases date and time to visit Billings, MT

Emergency responders, including Worden Volunteer Fire Department personnel, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Kirk Robbins, and a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy, cut apart a Honda Accord to remove passenger Zackery Kirkpatrick. (Tana McNiven photo)

Teen dies after two vehicles collide on West I Road

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *