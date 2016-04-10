Burns Family Statement On The Passing Of Senator Conrad Burns

(BILLINGS, MT) April 29, 2016 – Today the family of former Montana U.S. Senator Conrad Burns released the following statement after the Senator passed away yesterday evening. Rep. Zinke’s office is sending the statement at the request of the Burns family.

The family said: “Conrad was a loving, dedicated husband and proud father of three whose greatest joy was his three grandchildren. Conrad fought not only for our family, but for families across Montana. He always emphasized the importance of farming and ranching in our state and was proud to serve as a champion for rural telecommunications and healthcare. We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support from Montanans and folks across the country.”

The family is requesting those who wish to make a donation in his honor should make them to Shriners Hospitals for Children, your local food bank, or the Kate Burns Memorial Scholarship c/o Atonement Lutheran Church at 1290 Sierra Granda, Billings, MT 59105. Cards, memorials, and other remembrances may be sent to the family c/o Congressman Ryan Zinke’s Billings office at 222 N 32nd St, Suite 900, Billings, MT 59101. Funeral arrangements are pending. Questions can be directed to Will Self at 406-208-9971.

Rep. Zinke remembered the late senator saying, “Conrad was a great Montanan. His example as a Marine and advocate for our agriculture community inspires me every day to serve our state with dedication. He spoke his mind, stood for his beliefs, and served the people who elected him. I’m proud to have called Conrad a true friend. Lola and I send our thoughts and prayers to Phyllis and all of Conrad’s family.”

