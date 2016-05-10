County Commissioner Bill Kennedy to step down to run MSUB Foundation

In a press conference today at Montana State University in Billings, Yellowstone County Commissioner Bill Kennedy was named as the new President and CEO of the MSUB Foundation. Kennedy will step down and retire from the Yellowstone County Commissioners position effective Aug. 1 after 24 years.

Kennedy’s term was to expire at the end of 2017 unless re-elected for another term. Commissioner Kennedy is a known fixture and individual in the Yellowstone County area and is the lone Democrat on the 3 person commission.

Immediately after his position is vacated effective Aug 1, the Yellowstone County Democrat Central Committee will select 3 names to submit to the Yellowstone County Commissioners Ostlund and Reno to fill Kennedy’s position.

Commissioner Bill Kennedy is currently the only Democrat on the county commission. Both Republican Commissioners John Ostlund and Jim Reno will select from 3 individuals presented to them from the Yellowstone County Central Democrat Committee. If the commissioners do not approve any of the 3 names, then they can request 3 more names from the Democrat Central Committee and then have to pick from the 6 names given.

