Donald Trump campaign releases date and time to visit Billings, MT

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump campaign has released the date and time for his visit to Billings, MT on Thursday May 26, 2016. The campaign website released the information that the event will be held at the Rimrock Auto Arena. For tickets, click here. Republican Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee for the Republican party at this time in preparation for the Montana primary election. The June 7th primary election is set for him to gain and secure the needed 1,237 votes in order for Donald Trump to secure the Republican nomination in preparation for the July National Republican Conference. Until then he considered the presumptive nominee for the party.

Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders visited Billings last week with a large crowd at the Montana Pavilion building. Bernie Sanders is running against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic party nomination.

The Hillary Clinton Campaign announced the former President Bill Clinton will visit Billings this week but little details have been released. Neither candidate has secured the necessary votes and delegates yet but Hillary Clinton is ahead by a large margin at this point in the Presidential primary race.

The Montana Primary election is Tuesday June 7th and polls close at 8pm.

