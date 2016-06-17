Old house in Shepherd becomes new home in Ballantine

The former parsonage of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shepherd took to the road on Wednesday to start a new life as home to a Ballantine family. New owner Nicole Donnally said her family first saw the house was available about a year ago and arranged to move it to Ballantine. ‘It’s taken a while,’ she said Wednesday. She expected the move to take at least all day Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The house left Shepherd at 8:45 a.m. and cleared the Yellowstone River Bridge at Huntley about 1:15 p.m. Moving the house required moving one cable line and around 40 power lines. (Jonathan McNiven-Yellowstone County News photo)
