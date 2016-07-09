Jul92016

Search and rescue efforts underway at Huntley Diversion Dam

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency units from the area have responded to a water search and rescue effort at the Huntley Diversion Dam.

The irrigation canal water that feeds the Huntley Project Irrigation District canal has been shut off pending the current search and rescue.  The Water rescue team has also been dispatched in search of an individual, including a second person.

Railroad traffic has been shut down for the time being while the search continues in and near one of the tunnels that feeds the irrigation canal.

Fire units from Shepherd and Worden Fire departments have responded along with county deputies to aid in the search.

More details will come as Yellowstone County News receives information.

