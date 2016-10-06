Oct142016

First of Honors/Sports pages in published in YCN

hphonorpages12ycn10142016The first of many Honor/Sports pages have been published in the Yellowstone County News print edition in the 10/14/16 edition.  The first of the pages are published before the teams, entities or groups attend either tournaments, festivals or conventions through out the school year.  These special pages are published in the Yellowstone County News for the schools of Shepherd, Huntley Project and Custer.

The different groups that are featured through-out the year include Cross Country, Football, Volleyball, Cheerleaders, Speech & Debate, Wrestling, Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, Media, BPA, FCCLA, FFA, Band & Choir (Music), Track & Field, Golf and Softball.

The first group to go to tournaments this year are the Cross Country teams which are featured here.

These special pages and section would not be published if not for the support of the businesses at the bottom of each page so please take a look at them and thank them for their support for this year.

