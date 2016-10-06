Main Street: Boosting business on state’s busiest road

by Judy Killen-Originally published in the print edition of the Yellowstone County News Newspaper.

BILLINGS — A wave of construction is transforming Main Street in the Billings Heights.

New projects include an Altana Federal Credit Union near Wendy’s at 1280 Main Street and a new Hardee’s at 548 Main Street in the neighborhood of Albertsons and ProBuild.

Also coming on line is a new Town Pump in the 400 block of Main Street and Splish Splash, a large car wash near MetraPark.

Statistics generated by the Montana Department of Transportation show that Main Street through the Heights is Montana’s busiest road. Traffic is projected to increase over the next few years with construction of the Billings Bypass, a connector from Lockwood and Interstate 90 to the Heights.

The Hardee’s will be the third restaurant in Billings, with one downtown on North 27th Street and one at 24th and Central Avenue. The St. Louis-based franchise will open at the site of the former Acme Auto.

John Grevey of Radix Construction told the Yellowstone County News that the project broke ground with demolition of existing buildings on Sept. 12 and framing may begin in three weeks, weather permitting and the restaurant may be completed as early as January.

The Town Pump is going up at the site of the former Reiter’s Marina at 450 Main Street. Demolition continues at that site with the new gas station, convenience store and casino scheduled for completion in summer of 2017.

Tom Moritz, foreman at Hoffman’s R and M Services of Butte, said his crews are doing the demolition and dirt work at the site.

Approaching colder weather could impact all the construction projects, since it would hamper concrete and asphalt paving.

The Splish Splash Car Wash promises a quick, friendly car wash with a brushless, touchless system. The car wash is under construction on land just north of MetraPark.