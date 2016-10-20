YCN dispenser missing from Worden

The Yellowstone County News is looking for a newspaper dispenser that was stolen from Valley Farmer’s Supply in Worden between the dates of 10/20/16-10/25/16. The Yellowstone County News and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking into video from inside and outside of the store.

If anyone has any information about the missing newspaper dispenser, please contact the Yellowstone County News office at 406-348-2650 and/or the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office at 406-657-8200.

One can reference the case # 16-727414.