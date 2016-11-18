HP volleyball dynasty continues to bring home state hardware

by Jonathan McNiven-Originally published in the print edition 11/18/16 of the Yellowstone County News.

BOZEMAN — The Huntley Project Lady Devils continued the long-standing tradition to bring home another state trophy at the State Class B Volleyball Tournament in Bozeman last Saturday, Nov. 12, at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Saturday’s second place finish marked a long day of playing volleyball for the Lady Devils as they played through the loser-out bracket after losing to the Red Lodge Lady Rams in Friday’s undefeated semi-final game.

Saturday’s third place game win against Thompson Falls allowed the Lady Devils to replay the Red Lodge Lady Rams. HP handed Thompson Falls their third place finish in four sets, 19-25, 7-25, 25-23 and 15-25. Setter Heidi Cranford completed 43 of 50 total team assists along with Kenzie Seitz digging up the ball 17 times against Thompson Falls in preparing HP for a rematch with Red Lodge in the championship game.

Saturday’s championship games were sure to require additional energy and endurance as the Lady Devils beat Red Lodge in the first championship game 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, and 25-12. Hailey Poole, Kenzie Seitz and Shae Swenson all contributed ace serves in the game, while Ashton Albrecht contributed 17 kills in the game. Alana Graves led the team in blocks with 26. Setter Heidi Cranford completed 46 of the team’s 53 assists, which led to the final championship game due to double elimination rules in the tournament.

Huntley Project fell short in the final championship rematch to Red Lodge in four sets 25-16, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-21, placing second, while Mollee Krum led the team with 15 kills and three blocks and Ashton Albrecht led with 25 digs.

In reflection on the past year and season, Huntley Project Head Coach Iona Stookey was very proud of her team and what they were able to accomplish this year.

“When you look at the season as a whole, we really did do some great things,” she said. She continued, “At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t sure where we would be at the end of the season. I didn’t know if we would even be at the state tournament.”

As Stookey referred to playing three freshmen and three sophomores a lot at the state tournament, the team, as a whole, achieved another state trophy with seniors Shae Swenson, Kenzie Seitz, Hailey Poole and Kama Thom adding to the success in their final year of school.

“I’ve been on both ends where I’ve won some and lost some. We could have rolled over Friday night, where we played five sets Friday night with them,” Stookey said, and we “showed a lot of character and heart and to beat them in four to play them in the necessary match,” which is something to be proud of.

After this tournament, Stookey’s season ended with a 33-3 record adding to her overall career wins as a head coach amassing 736 wins.

“You can’t base your season on the last match you play,” she concluded.

The dynasty and volleyball tradition to bring home the hardware still continues at Huntley Project High School with yet another year and volleyball season in the record books.