Big subdivision on the map north of Highway 312

by Evelyn Pyburn-originally published in the Yellowstone County News print edition on 11/18/16.

BILLINGS — Plans for a major subdivision received final approval from Yellowstone County Commissioners on Tuesday.

Bar 11 Subdivision engulfs 206 acres in an area about one mile north of Highway 312, north of the Billings Heights and west of Bitterroot Drive. It will create 162 lots for single-family residences in phased development. The lots range in size from a half-acre to four acres.

The subdivision, being developed by Jerry Morrell Production Consulting, LLC, dedicates 18.2 acres to parkland.

County Commissioner John Ostlund asked that a condition of approval include the requirement that should the process of development damage any of the existing roads, the developer is responsible for their repair.

The subdivision will be served by Heights Water district and lies within the Billing Urban Rural Fire Service Area (BUFSA). The process of approval includes the creation of a Parks Maintenance District to provide for the maintenance of new parks and a Rural Special Improvement District to maintain public roads.