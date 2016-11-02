Holiday events span two weekends downtown

BILLINGS — Several events will celebrate the holiday season in downtown Billings.

On Friday, Nov. 25, the Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA) presents “A Parade of Trees,” the 32nd annual Holiday Parade.

The parade will be preceded by Santa’s Dash for Cash, a fun run that will follow the traditional city parade route. Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a nationwide campaign to share in the shopping tradition of Black Friday with a “shop local” focus for the community. The Christmas Stroll and the Holiday ArtWalk will take place from 5-9 p.m. on the following Friday, Dec. 2.

Friday’s Holiday Parade will begin at 7 p.m. at N North 27th Street & 3rd Avenue North. Santa’s Dash for Cash will begin 15 minutes prior to the parade and participants crossing the finish line under Skypoint at Broadway and 2nd Avenue North will receive holiday prizes. Santa’s float will be the grand finale of the parade and teddy bears sponsored by Darwin George will be distributed to children in the crowd. On Small Business Saturday, the DBA will announce the winner of its business plan competition, Battle of the Plans. The winners will be awarded with the support and resources to launch their new business in Downtown Billings.

On Dec. 2, the Christmas Stroll and the Holiday ArtWalk will take place downtown from 5-9 p.m. The Christmas Stroll showcases downtown shops and restaurants, which offer holiday specials and evening shopping hours. Children are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa in the lobby of the Northern Hotel. Participating businesses decorate their storefronts and offer festive refreshments.

The Holiday Artwalk will showcase downtown art galleries and businesses that welcome the public to enjoy art, retail offerings, refreshments, and a festive night with friends and family.