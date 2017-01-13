Commissioners hope to name Airport Road after Conrad Burns

-Originally printed in the Yellowstone County News print edition on 1/13/17 -by Evelyn Pyburn

BILLINGS — Airport Road in Billings, from Main Street in the Heights to the 27th Street roundabout, could soon be known as the Conrad Burns Memorial Highway, in honor of the late senator who represented Montana for three terms.

Upon the recommendation of County Commissioner Denis Pitman, Yellowstone County Commissioners are putting the process into motion by sending a letter with the request to Stefan Streeter, district manager of the Montana Department of Transportation. The Montana State Legislature must approve the request.

Pitman said that in talking to him, Streeter indicated that he would be glad to carry forth the proposal.

Pitman said he had also talked to Sen. Burn’s widow, Phyllis Burns, who was pleased with the idea. Pitman said she told him that the senator had always resisted having things named after him, but she thought this was appropriate.

Renaming Airport Road in the senator's honor is especially fitting, said Pitman, since he helped secure