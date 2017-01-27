Shepherd School Board taps 3 superintendent finalists, interviews next week

Originally published in the print edition of Yellowstone County News on 1/27/17

SHEPHERD — Three finalists will visit the Shepherd Schools campus next week to interview for school superintendent.

The finalists are Tom Meyer of Bellevue, Iowa, Kelly Haaland of Melstone and Scott Carter of Forks, Washington. After interviews next week, the Shepherd School Board intends to hire a new superintendent by Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Shepherd School board selected the three finalists last week from 18 applicants. Trustees have been working with consultant Don Hague of McPherson Jacobson, a recruitment specialist firm from Omaha, Nebraska.

Hague will also work with the board to establish performance objectives once the new superintendent is hired, according to a press release from the school system.

The three finalists will each spend a full day on campus. The schedule is the same for each candidate. Meyer will interview on Monday, Jan. 30. Haaland’s interview is Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Carter will be on campus on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Each day begins at 8:30 a.m. with a greeting by board President Carl Openshaw at the district office. Beginning at 8:45, each candidate will visit school buildings with High School Principal KJ Poepping. An administrative team led by Middle School Principal Rich Hash will meet with each candidate at 10 a.m. Student leaders will meet with each candidate at 11:30 a.m. at the high school.

After lunch, a community visit led by Elementary Principal Autumn Kring is scheduled at 1 p.m., followed by a meeting with classified staff at 2:30, led by Bobby Trotter, the district’s transportation supervisor.

The candidates will each meet with teachers and Craig McKinney, president of the Shepherd Education Association, at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., candidates are scheduled to meet with a community