Scott Carter named new Shepherd superintendent

Originally published in the print edition of the Yellowstone County News.

SHEPHERD — Scott M. Carter will be the new superintendent of the Shepherd School District.

Carter, a superintendent in the Queets-Clearwater School District in Washington state, is scheduled to begin work July 1. He replaces Superintendent Dan Jamieson, whose retirement is effective June 30.

Jamieson said this week that Carter’s selection as superintendent was pending formal approval of Shepherd school trustees at their meeting Wednesday night.

Carter comes from a family of school superintendents, according to information from the Washington school district. He has served as principal and teacher in the Yukon Flats School District near the Arctic Circle and worked in education in Kansas and Kuwait.

More information will be available after the school board confirms his hiring as superintendent, Jamieson said.

“We’re really happy” with his selection, Jamieson said. Three candidates were on campus last week for interviews.

