TCT buys East Slope Internet

Originally published in the print edition of Yellowstone County News on 2/17/17.

HUNTLEY PROJECT — Customers of East Slope Internet have come under the umbrella of Wyoming-based Internet provider TCT as it expands its Montana customer base.

Chris Davidson of Cody, CEO of TCT, said the company purchased East Slope Internet from owners Bill and Patsy Glaser because the company was a good fit for the TCT business model.

“We like serving the rural areas,” Davidson said. “We have co-operative roots. Our business has always been that. We like interacting with them.”

The company started in rural Wyoming communities in the 1950s, he noted.

"Those areas were kind of on the edge of the population centers," and traditional telephone, television and