Feb282017

Conservative radio DJ suspended, listeners take to rally to support his return

A group of about 40 supporters took to the Billings streets tonight in support to bring back Paul Mushaben who was suspended . Radio Co-host Mark Wilson attended the rally to support his co-worker. (Jonathan McNiven photo)

Conservative radio DJ Paul Mushaben of Cat Country Radio Station was suspended last week when he authored a blog post on the Cat Country website blog on Tuesday Feb. 21 that some say was racist.

This evening, a group of supporters rallied downtown Billings streets in support to bring him back on air.

Co-host radio DJ Mark Wilson of Cat Country showed up to the rally in support of his co-worker this evening.

About 40 people showed up with signs and support to bring back radio DJ Paul Mushaben to the airwaves as a recent petition called Bring Back Paul Mushaben has reached over 900 signatures and 350+ comments in the last two days.

Stay tuned as more details and information will be in this week’s print edition of Yellowstone County News going to press tomorrow.

 

 

