Second rally for local DJ draws both supporters and opponents

A group of 100 people marched downtown to support KCTR radio DJ Paul Mushaben, approaching from the left, meet a group of about 35 anti-Mushaben marchers Saturday on First Avenue North outside the DoubleTree Hotel, where the radio station offices are located. (Jonathan McNiven photo)

Supporters of Cat Country radio DJ Paul Mushaben start their march from KTVQ2 past Billings Gazette to the Double Tree Hotel in their 2nd rally in a week. (Jonathan McNiven Photo)

BILLINGS — Two groups of demonstrators supporting and opposing local DJ Paul Mushaben met Saturday in front of the downtown building that houses radio station KCTR.

Radio station officials suspended Mushaben indefinitely last month after he posted what some call controversial comments on the station’s website. Mushaben, one-half of the popular morning team “The Breakfast Flakes,” suggested in his post that teams of Native Americans should participate in separate basketball tournaments.

Supporters say the suspension violates Mushaben’s free speech rights. Opponents say his comments were racist and should not be acceptable for online radio station content.

Mark Wilson, Mushaben’s broadcasting partner, was not suspended but has not been on the air since after the online posting. He attended the pro-Mushaben rally Saturday with about 100 other supporters, which met about 35 members of the anti-Mushaben rally in front of the DoubleTree Hotel on 27th Street, where the KCTR studios are located.

“I’m glad we had a chance to do this

"I'm glad we had a chance to do this on a weekend when the weather was a little nicer," Wilson said Saturday. "I'm very proud for everyone who came and showed support for 

