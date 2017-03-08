Mar92017

Huntley Project superintendent vacancy draws 9 applicants

WORDEN — Nine people have applied to become the new superintendent of Huntley Project Schools.

A superintendent search committee was to meet Wednesday night to begin the screening process and form a timeline to select a replacement for Wes Coy, whose retirement is effective June 30.

Committee members are Clint Johannes, school board vice chairman; junior high principal Frank Hollowell; teacher Chris Geck; elementary secretary Karen Simpson; activities clerk Marlene Krum; and two community members, Shane Lile and Jim Samson.

