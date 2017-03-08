Lockwood Sidewalk bids come in under estimate

LOCKWOOD — The rest of the sidewalk along Highway 87 in Lockwood, up to Old Hardin Road, will soon be completed.

The Lockwood Pedestrian Safety Committee awarded the bid to CMG for $98,340, which is under the engineer’s estimated cost of about $112,000.

Woody Woods, who serves on the committee, said they were pleased that they received six bids, all of which were close to the estimated cost – a reversal of the high bids they received in building the first part of the sidewalk. The earlier bids were so high over the cost estimate that they postponed doing about 500 feet of the sidewalk until this year.

Construction will begin as soon as weather permits, said Woods.

The project will be funded by revenues generated by the special levy paid by Lockwood residents for the Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District. The savings gained by the lower-than-anticipated bid for the project will be directed to applying $31,000 on the Inter-cap loan the district made to build the first portion of the sidewalk.

For more info, visit the local Lockwood community website www.lockwoodmontana.com