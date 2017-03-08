Rimrock Productions is MetraPark’s first $1 million promoter

Originally published in the print edition of Yellowstone County News.

BILLINGS — As business at MetraPark continues to grow, milestones are being reached and surpassed.

This past week, as one of the venue’s top event promoters, Rimrock Promotions, made their rent payment for the Spring Home Improvement Show, they reached a total of $1 million in rent payments to MetraPark – the first non-ticketed event at MetraPark to ever reach that level.

It was also noted by Ray Massie, MetraPark’s marketing director, during the meeting last week of the MetraPark Advisory Board, that the prospects are high that MetraPark will for the first time exceed selling more than a million tickets for ticketed events this year – another milestone.

About Rimrock Promotions, Massie said they are “the biggest single promoter in the history of the grounds.”

The milestone was commemorated with the presentation of a facsimile check to the Hedin family, by MetraPark manager Bill Dutcher, just prior to the opening of the doors of the 34th annual Home Improvement Show last weekend.

Three generations of the Hedin family are Rimrock Promotions, having grown their show to requiring