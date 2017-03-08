Mark Wandle Announced as New Superintendent of HP School District

Worden, MT-Huntley Project’s High School Principal Mark Wandle has accepted the Superintendent position last night at the Huntley Project School Board meeting. He will be replacing retiring Superintendent Wes Coy, who announced he will be leaving at the end of the fiscal school year June 30, 2017. Mark Wandle has been the High School Principal at Huntley Project for the last 8 years. Interviews were conducted within the last week among 3 finalist Thom Peck, and Denise Chrest and the job was offered last night of which Wandle accepted immediately, according to sources familiar with the superintendent search committee.

Nine people applied to become the new superintendent of Huntley Project Schools of which the superintendent search committee met in haste the last couple months in order to have someone announced for the upcoming year.

Committee members were Clint Johannes, school board vice chairman; junior high principal Frank Hollowell; teacher Chris Geck; elementary secretary Karen Simpson; activities clerk Marlene Krum; and two community members, Shane Lile and Jim Samson. The district’s selection committee received complete applications from nine people, said Frank Hollowell, member of the committee in a previous comment to the Yellowstone County News. The junior high principal represents administrators on the committee. He said 15 people expressed interest and nine submitted complete applications, of which seven were “absolutely complete.” The committee whittled the seven down to three, he said.

Wandle has been in education since 1993 where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Dickinson State University and finished his Masters in Educational Leadership at Rocky Mountain College in 2008. He is currently the principal at Huntley Project High School and has been there for the last eight years. In addition to his education, Mark Wandle is a OIF II Veteran that retired in 2009.

The Huntley Project School District has 799 students. He will start his Superintendent position July 1st, 2017 for the 2017-2018 school year.

