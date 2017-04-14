Robert Guenther resigns from Lockwood Fire Board

Originally published in the Print edition on 4/14/17.

LOCKWOOD — The Lockwood Fire Board is looking for candidates to fill the position recently vacated by the resignation of Robert Guenther.

Applications may be acquired at the office of county commissioners at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

A committee from the board will review the applications and make a recommendation to submit to Yellowstone County Commissioners, who will make the final decision as to the board replacement.

In discussing board membership at their April 5 meeting, it was noted that Frosty Erben has been reelected by acclamation to the board, because no other candidates filed for his term, which expired in March.

Board members also named a negotiation committee to meet with Lockwood firefighters on May 12 to negotiate a new contract.

Fire Chief John Staley announced that he had received the resignation of Delet Madler, who has been employed by Lockwood Fire District for 12 years. Staley said, “We are sorry to see her go. She is as much a part of Lockwood Fire District as anyone.”

For many years, Madler was a staff of one, managing the district’s office.

“Her commitment to detail has made Lockwood Fire better and much of the credit and for our operation and the image we project as professionals can be attributed to Ms. Madler,” said Staley. A fete was held to honor her at the Lockwood Fire Station last Friday.

Staley announced that because of development in Lockwood of a new