Exxonmobil expanding refinery in Lockwood

Originally published in the print edition on 4/21/17.

LOCKWOOD — Plans are in the works by ExxonMobil Billings Refinery to build two new buildings this summer, as well as to begin construction of a sewer line that will connect the facility to the Lockwood Sewer District’s main sewer line.

One of the new buildings will be an administrative office building and the other will be a state-of-the-art laboratory, according to Dan Carter, director of public and government affairs for ExxonMobil.

The buildings will be built in a vacant area to the west of the refinery, to be accessed off Klenck Street.

The administration building will be the main office building accommodating about 80 administrative staff including managers, engineers, paralegals, planners, business services, human resources, etc.

The current laboratory was built in the 1960s and is well past time to update, said Carter, “While it is still functional it is running out of room.” The laboratory is where the products produced at the refinery are constantly tested to make sure that they meet all standards and specifications. It is in operation seven days a week and staffed by fourteen people.

Plans for the buildings are in the … Read full story by subscribing here online.