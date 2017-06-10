Garth Brooks Coming to Billings, June 10th, 2017

Garth Brooks announced that he is returning to Billings in the first time in 19 years set for June 10th, 2017 at 7:30pm. His Electrifying return of America’s most powerful concert force will also feature his wife Trisha Yearwood for an evening of entertainment at Rimrock Auto Arena. He was the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year and his world tour is now planning to visit Billings.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 AM sharp. All seats are sold best available with Ticket prices at $74.98 each but a limit of 8 tickets per each person will be available for purchase.

The ONLY way to buy tickets are at www.tickets.com/garth or by calling 1-800-228-6622. No sales of tickets will be available at the box office or outlets on May 5th, only online or by calling.

This is the last Montana-Wyoming appearance on the World Tour for Garth Brooks.