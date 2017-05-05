Shepherd School Board: Shane, Shane, Shayne

Originally published in the print edition 5/5/17 of Yellowstone County News.

SHEPHERD — Several new trustees will join the Shepherd School Board at its next meeting.

Shane Flowers received the most votes with 373, followed by Shane Rekdal with 294 votes. Both will take seats on the board vacated by Jamie Mertz and Russ Curry, who did not seek re-election.

Candidate Michael Gallagher received 245 votes.

In the high school-only district, Shayne Vandivort received 133 votes in Tuesday’s election to take a seat on the board, followed by Corey R. Schultz with 109 votes.

Custer Public Schools voters chose challengers Bryan Buller and Toby Abel over incumbent Kevin Calloway by a slim margin. Buller received 91 votes, Abel received 86 votes and Calloway received 80 votes. Two write-in votes were cast.

With two openings on the Independent School Board, Jake Detling received most votes with 315. Joe Lierow received 288 and Jamee Wilson received 287. Wilson has the option to request a recount, according to Bret Rutherford, Yellowstone County elections director.