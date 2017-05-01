Three HP teachers headed to New York City Marathon

Originally published in the 5/5/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

HUNTLEY PROJECT — Three educators from the Huntley Project School District are teaming up to run the New York City Marathon in a few months to raise money for a foundation that helps people with a rare genetic disease.

JayDee Lindeen, Mara Beard and Tara Christman are hosting a spaghetti dinner and silent auction at the school on Thursday, May 11, the first step toward raising $20,000 by September.

The spaghetti dinner is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on May 11 in the school commons. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. A family of four or more can eat for $25. Silent auction items will be on display. Also that night, the Huntley Project High School will present a concert at 7 p.m., and the silent auction will conclude at the end of the concert.

The women are also planning a movie night fundraiser in Billings, a movie at Rose Park on July 28.

Donations to the Prader-Willi Foundation are tax deductible.

Lindeen, Beard and Christman will join Ronda Jensen to form a four-person team in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5 — which happens to be Lindeen’s birthday. They are raising money to benefit the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, in honor of Jensen’s 4-year-old daughter, Eva Grace Jensen, who has the genetic disease Prader-Willi Syndrome.

