Huntley Project’s Mark Branger named to ACTE Region V Hall of Fame

Published in the 5/5/17 edition of Yellowstone County News.

WORDEN — Huntley Project Technology and CTE Director Mark Branger was one of three new members welcomed into the ACTE Region V Hall

of Fame during the opening session of the 2017 ACTE Region V Conference, held in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The ACTE Region V Hall of Fame was established four years ago and the honor

recognizes the contributions and distinguished accomplishments of those who have been identified with the work and purposes of Region V and the Association for Career and Technical Education. The Hall of Fame honors ACTE members who have made a significant impact on the field of career and technical education at the national, regional or state levels.

Hall of Fame nominees are evaluated based upon their impact of contributions on student accomplishments in curriculum, community, career and technical education programs; significant contributions at the state, regional and national level; and contributions or prominence