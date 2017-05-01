County reaps $2 million savings on jail addition

Originally published in the Yellowstone County News 5/5/17 print edition.

BILLINGS — A report that the bids for the new jail came in $2 million under estimates had Yellowstone County Commissioners smiling last week. The project could hardly be turning out better, said Commissioner John Ostlund.

James Matteson, the county’s purchasing agent, seemed especially pleased to present a commitment of $11,363,675 in total costs from the construction manager, Swank Enterprises, to be approved by the commissioners at their next public meeting. The total includes all costs for building the expansion of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, which will add 148 beds and expand kitchen and laundry services. Not included in the commitment are soft costs for such things as furniture, equipment and appliances, for which the construction manager is not responsible. Those things are estimated to cost $3,589,929, bringing the total for the new addition to $14,953,604.

The project had been estimated to cost over $17 million.

Shane Swandal of Hulteng Inc., the county's representative on the project, reported that 100 percent …