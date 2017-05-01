Great American Bagel celebrates grand opening downtown

Originally published in 5/5/17 print edition of the Yellowstone County News

BILLINGS — Billings bagel lovers have a new breakfast and lunch source downtown with the grand opening of Great American Bagel Inc. on Fourth Avenue North.

Owner John L. Smith said the new location will augment the original Great American Bagel Inc. on South 24th Street West. The bagels will still be prepared at the 24th Street bakery, and then brought downtown every day.

Smith said he plans to install a steam oven at the downtown site, after which bagels will be baked there.

The downtown store at Fourth Avenue North and North 29th Street will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Smith said he’s owned the West End store for a couple years and it is doing well.

“As a business owner you want to try to expand and improve yourself,” he said. After seeking out ideal locations downtown or possibly in the Heights, they settled on Fourth Avenue site, he said.

Smith and his business partner, Sherman Kirby, purchased the former …