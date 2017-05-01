Broadview places third in high school Challenge Bowl

Originally published in the print 5/5/17 edition of Yellowstone County News.

BILLINGS — The Montana Chamber Foundation has announced the winners of its inaugural Montana High School Business “Challenge Bowl.”

A team from Broadview High School placed third.

The “Challenge Bowl” pitted the top teams from the fall and spring semester competitions against each other for a full day of business simulations. The results are based on the teams’ simulated stock price at the end of the business competition.

Challenge Bowl Results:

Libby High School – final stock price $64.55/share. Anaconda High School – final stock price $63.75/share. Broadview High School – final stock price $60.95/share.

As the first place finishers, students from Libby High School will each be awarded $1,000 in scholarships. The second place finishers from Anaconda High School will each receive $750, while the third place finishers from Broadview High School will each be awarded $500.

All other participants in the Challenge Bowl will receive $100 scholarships.

Each team started with a company stock price of … Read full story in paper.