Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Billings

United States Vice President Mike Pence announced that he will be visiting Montana this week in support of Greg Gianforte’s Campaign run for US Representative. The campaign announced that the Vice President will be in Billings on May 12 at a free event to the public. As the special election is getting closer and absentee ballots have been sent out, the final stretch of the special election is entering the two week remaining time frame to rally supporters in Billings and throughout the state of Montana for all three candidates running.

The Rob Quist campaign also announced last week that Senator Bernie Sanders, candidate for US President who ran an unsuccessful bid in the Democratic election last year, will also campaign for Rob Quist. The Quist campaign has come under scrutiny about his tax filings and financial dealings lately.

The Libertarian Party candidate Mark Wicks is campaigning amid party disorganization when Party Chairman Ron Vandevender resigned abruptly Monday morning due to concerns that some libertarian party reports were not filed correctly as some have claimed that the party candidate is not legitimate.

Vice Presdisent Pence is expected visit Billings Friday evening.

