Garth Brooks adds fifth Billings concert, ticket go on sale today

BILLINGS — Garth Brooks will perform five concerts at MetraPark next month after selling almost 40,000 tickets in half an hour.

Brooks originally announced one show, for Saturday, June 10. When tickets sales began, four concerts were on sale. A fifth has since been added, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

He will be joined in concert by his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Tickets for this show went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11. If any tickets are available, they are sold only at tickets.com/gart or by calling 800-228-6622. People who want tickets should create an account at tickets.com/garth to speed the ticket-buying process on Thursday. An eight-ticket limit is in place. No tickets are sold at MetraPark or at local venues. All tickets cost $74.98, which includes a $3.50 facility fee and a $5.50 service charge.

Brooks last performed at MetraPark in 1998. He is the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year. Billings is the only stop in Montana or Wyoming on the Garth Brooks World Tour.