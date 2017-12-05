Economic group mulls move to former Battin Building

Originally published in the print edition 5/12/17 of YCN.

BILLINGS — It’s a “wild idea,” admits Billings’ economic development leader Steve Arveschoug, but to consider locating Big Sky Economic Development (BSED) on the ground floor of the former federal Battin Building is something he has encouraged board members to consider. And, to include in those plans space to establish a business incubator.

The idea was taken up at a planning session in April of Yellowstone County’s sister economic development agencies – the Big Sky Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Big Sky Economic Development Corporation (EDC). As result of the discussion, Arveschoug said, the board members decided to create “a board and staff task force to look at the organizations’ future needs. Part of that will be a discussion about a business incubator. There are no definitive plans. It’s a long term consideration.”

BSED staff has toured the former Battin Building, now known as the Stillwater Building, which is undergoing major renovations by its new owner, EEC Construction, which purchased the building at a foreclosure sale in 2016. It was recently announced that they hope to have the building available for lease as soon as June.

A business incubator is an organization or program that helps new and startup companies to develop by providing economical office space and support services and an environment to network and share ideas.

To lease or own a building will be part of the task force’s consideration. BSED currently leases space at Granite Towers in downtown Billings. As the agency grows, it already struggles for adequate office, board room space and storage space, explained Arveschoug.

