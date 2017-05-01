May172017

Garth Brooks Concert Tickets Give-a-Way

Featured LocalMontana-StatewideYellowstone County

2 free tickets to the Garth Brooks Concert on Sat.  June 10th, are being given to one lucky person.  The ticket give-a-way was launched by the Yellowstone County News online and in the newspaper.  Simply go online to the Yellowstone County News Facebook page and like the page and then share the Facebook posting about 2 Garth Brooks tickets on your page.  One lucky person will be notified at the end of the Month that they will get the tickets.  Click here to link on Facebook and share the post.  

