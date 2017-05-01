Record flows produce record weights in Yellowstone Challenge

Originally published in the 5/19/17 YCN newspaper- by Brady Flaten

HUNTLEY — The 11th annual Yellowstone Challenge Catfish Tournament once again threw the top catfish anglers in Montana a curve ball.

With erratic spring weather, this tourney consistently provides inconsistent and unpredictable conditions.

Due to unseasonably warm temperatures during the week leading up to the event, the river swelled to over 30,000 cubic feet per second, with water levels rising nearly a foot on tournament day. The increased flows created a makeshift obstacle course on the water with floating debris, trees and branches requiring extra attention during river navigation.

Throw in some afternoon rain showers and it was setting up to be an intriguing day on the water.

The anglers, however, were up to the challenge and knocked this curve ball out of the park. An amazing 47 teams weighed in a four-fish limit of cats. And 34 teams cracked the 20-pound mark, smashing the previous record of 14 teams set in 2013. To put this in perspective, consider that only three other times in tournament history has the field eclipsed 10-plus teams weighing in 20-pound plus baskets. These amazing anglers were able to stay safe, have fun and break records in the process.

Cody Evans of Billings electrified the crowd, showing off the biggest fish of the tournament, tipping the scales at an impressive…