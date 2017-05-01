Yellowstone County to pay $1.25 million to Loren Simpson’s family in civil suit

Originally published in the 5/19/17 issue of YCN.

HUNTLEY — Yellowstone County officials have settled a lawsuit that stemmed from the January 2015 shooting death of Loren Simpson by two sheriff’s deputies.

The settlement calls for the county to pay Simpson’s family $1.25 million. He was driving an allegedly stolen vehicle when two deputies shot at him on White Buffalo Road south of Huntley. He died at the scene.

The two deputies later resigned; a coroner’s inquest determined they were not criminally liable in his death, which did not affect the Simpson family’s civil suit.

Kevin Gillen, a deputy county attorney who works with civil litigation, said Wednesday that he participated in the mediation sessions on behalf of the county and the sheriff’s office.

