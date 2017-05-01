Greg Gianforte elected to House of Representatives

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — Yellowstone County voters turned out to support Greg Gianforte Thursday in his Republican bid for Montana’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gianforte won 29,745 votes in Yellowstone County, or 55.84 percent of the county’s ballots.

Democrat Rob Quist received 19,671 votes, 36.93 percent of the Yellowstone County vote.

Independent Mark Wicks won 1,766 votes, or 6.74 percent.

Of the 97,062 registered voters in Yellowstone County, 53,336 ballots were cast for 54.9 percent voter turnout. Statewide, voter turnout was calculated at 54.22 percent as 379,763 of the state’s 700,428 registered voters cast ballots in Thursday’s special election.

Gianforte will complete the unexpired term of Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, who was elected to the House in November 2016 but tapped by President Donald Trump in January to become Secretary of the Interior. Zinke resigned from the House in March, triggering the statewide special election to select his replacement.

Both Gianforte and Quist are political newcomers, although Gianforte ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2016, losing to Gov. Steve Bullock in the November general election.

Across the state, Gianforte won 45 counties, including Flathead County, where Quist lives. Quist won 11 counties, including Gallatin County, where Gianforte lives. Quist also won Glacier County, Big Horn, Park, Lewis and Clark, Hill, Blaine, Roosevelt, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge and Missoula counties.

Gianforte is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after an altercation with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, who was attempting to question Gianforte about the Congressional Budget Office report on the American Health care Act, which was issued earlier Wednesday. Gianforte had earlier declined to answer questions about the AHCA, saying he was waiting for information in the CBO report. Gianforte allegedly shouted at Jacobs, attacked him and broke his glasses, injuring his elbow. Gianforte was cited by Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin and ordered to appear in court in Bozeman between now and June 7.

Gootkin supported Gianforte’s House campaign, donating $250, but told reporters he did not know Gianforte very well. Gootkin has been in the media spotlight for several days, with a funeral for Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy Mason Moore drawing hundreds of law enforcement officers from as far away as Chicago and Seattle to Gallatin County on Tuesday.

In a press release, Gootkin said “there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault. The nature of the injuries did not meet the statutory elements of felony assault.”

If convicted, Gianforte could be fined up to $500 and sentenced to up to six months in jail.

After an initial statement that said, ” It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ,” Ginaforte later apologized, telling supporters, “You deserve a Congressman who stays out of the limelight and just gets the job done. I promise to work hard to protect our precious Montana way of life. I promise to be open and accessible.”

He said, “Last night I learned a lesson.

And when you make a mistake, you have to own up to it. That’s the Montana way… I took an action that I cannot take back. I am not proud of what happened.

I should not have responded the way that I did… I should not have treated the reporter that way. I am sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, R-Montana, criticized Gianforte’s actions in a statement.

“This is in the hands of law enforcement,” Tester said, “but part of the job representing the people of Montana is answering basic questions on important topics, topics such as how a dangerous healthcare plan could impact the very people you are trying to represent. It’s part of the job.”

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, called on Gianforte to apologize and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said he would leave it to Montana voters to decide whether Gianforte would serve in the House.