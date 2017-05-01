Sinkhole closes Pinto Drive, culvert fixed

SHEPHERD — A culvert that failed led to a sinkhole 20 feet deep that closed Pinto Drive for several days.

Tim Miller, director of the Yellowstone County Department of Public Works, said water flowing though the failed culvert eroded the roadside soil, exposing underground telephone and electric lines. The county closed Pinto Drive off Clark Road on May 17, but it was open to traffic again by Tuesday, May 23.

County employees replaced the culvert and fixed the hole, Miller said, calling the work an uncomplicated repair.

Allan Workman, superintendent of the Billings Bench Water Association, said water was…