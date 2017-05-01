Shepherd business S&T Project Meats appeals jerky recall

Originally published in the 5/26/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

SHEPHERD — Spring is peak jerky season.

So, for S&T Project Meats to suddenly have their jerky – their best-selling product – recalled by the government and to be forced to pull it from shelves, has been a devastating blow for this small family-owned business, located near Shepherd and Huntley on Highway 312.

All the more painful, given that there is nothing wrong with the meat — the action came as a result of efforts to improve upon the processes required of them by the state and the federal government. State inspectors imposed the recall on May 5, after failing to acquire documentation from the company, which the owners said they did not know they had to have. A meeting in the Yellowstone County Commissioners’ board room on Thursday was about more than hoping to get the Montana Department of Livestock to rescind the recall; they are fighting to retain the reputation of their small business upon which their livelihood is based.

Commissioner John Ostlund put the issue on the commissioners’ regular discussion agenda after being approached by Flowers about possible recourses open to them, saying that he did not believe that they were being treated fairly by state regulators.

In attendance at the meeting were public health officials, a representative of the governor’s office, other jerky manufacturers in the state, and supporters of S&T Project Meats.

Ostlund said that he was concerned about the impacts that the action has on local business and the local economy. “This is more than just confusing” for the producers, said Ostlund, “it is a crisis” given its impact to their businesses.

The Flowers – after first being told there was no option to appeal – have filed an appeal, which will be taken up by the board for the Department of Livestock on Thursday, May 25.

Although asked to attend the meeting, no one from the Montana Department of Livestock was present. A phone call eventually got Mike Honeycutt, executive director of the Montana Department of Livestock, included in the conversation on a conference call.

Honeycutt said that his agency had decided that they would not be at the meeting since there is an appeal pending. But, Flowers said, the discussion was just as much about problems that seem to permeate the operation of the agency and are of concern to meat processors throughout the state. That was why several other processors were present at the meeting. Several had submitted letters outlining their concerns regarding how the agency has been operating.

Flowers said that there is considerable concern among meat processors because “we are worried that the program is going to fail.” Far from wanting to eliminate regulation, he said, “We want to emphasize the importance of the program, but it needs to change.”

“I have an inspector on the floor every day, and he has supervisors two or three times a week. There was not one red flag. Is there a lack of knowledge? Or of training?” quizzed Flowers.

Honeycutt seemed to agree that there is dysfunction in the system. He said, “One big concern is we are not singing from the same hymnal, or from the same page, or the same line.”

Honeycutt said that state officials were following directions of the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), in their actions.

Honeycutt said that sometimes there is a “coziness” that develops between inspectors and producers, and that is something the federal inspector are often concerned about. They may suspect that some of those things are in play.

S&T Project Meats were required to recall all their jerky packed between April 10, 2016 and April 10, 2017, following an “audit” by federal inspectors on April 10. Flowers said that theirs was the first plant in the state to be part of a federal audit, which is a check up on how the state is doing its job of inspecting meat processing facilities.

The Flowers were asked for...