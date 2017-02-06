Jun22017

Memorial Day Tribute

Originally published in the 6/2/17 print edition.

Memorial Day tribute
A military honor guard brings flags into the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel on Monday. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who in 2014 helped designate the Yellowstone Cemetery as a National Cemetery for service members and their families, was the keynote speaker at the ceremony. ‘The Yellowstone National Cemetery is a testament to the sacrifice of Montana’s bravest,’ Tester said. ‘These courageous men and women know the value of freedom and understand what it means to sacrifice to protect it.’ (Jonathan McNiven photo)

