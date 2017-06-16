Realbird family hosts ‘Custer’s Last Stand’

Originally published in the print edition on 6/16/17.

GARRYOWEN — Custer is coming again to be killed by the Native Americans. Don’t miss the 141st commemoration of the Battle of the Little Big Horn, hosted by the Realbird family.

This is the 27th annual reenactment for the Realbirds. It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on June 23, 24 and 25.

The Battle of the Little Big Horn Reenactment is held on the banks of the Little Big Horn River in the vicinity of Sitting Bull’s Camp, where a portion of the battle with Gen. George Custer was fought. The Reenactment is located at Exit 514 on I-90. There will be signs directing you from there.

The battle has also been called Custer’s Last Stand and the Battle of the Greasy Grass.

Audience members can learn about and experience the historic struggle for control of the West by visiting the amazing Little Big Horn Reenactment firsthand — located where the Sioux Nation was encamped.

The Reenactment takes place just north of