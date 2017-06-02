Billings mayor race draws 5 candidates, others file for council

Originally published in the 6/16/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

BILLINGS — Five people have filed as candidates for mayor of the City of Billings. The candidate filing deadline is Monday, June 19.

Mayor Tom Hanel is unable to seek re-election because of term limits.

Candidates who had filed by presstime Wednesday for the non-partisan position were Bill Cole, Randy Hafer, Jeff Essmann, Danielle Egnew and Danny Sandefur.

Billings City Council races had also drawn interest.

Incumbent Mike Yakawich will face challengers Charlie Smillie and Joshua Kostelecky in Ward 1.

In Ward 2, Roger M. Gravgaard and Tajin J. Perez had filed for election.

Four candidates had filed in Ward 3: Michael A. Larson, Tyler Starkweather, Nadja Brown and Russell Rowland.

Ward 4 and Ward 5 had one candidate each by presstime Wednesday: George Blackard in Ward 4 and Dennis Ulvestad in Ward 5.

Billings Municipal Judge Sheila R. Kolar filed for re-election.

The primary city election is Tuesday, Sept. 12. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

