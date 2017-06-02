Education Committee quickly organizes Lockwood June 28 meeting

Originally published in the 6/23/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

LOCKWOOD — With the first step for a new high school in Lockwood having been initiated, the Lockwood Education Committee will hold an organizational meeting on June 28, announced Chad Hanson, committee chairman.

The Lockwood School Board voted last week to put the proposition to expand Lockwood School from a K-8 school to a K-12 school. Now begins the work of getting out the vote, a challenge the Education Committee is taking on. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the School Administration Building.

The committee will elect officers and set regular meeting dates.

The committee will also brainstorm to create an action plan to educate the community and to develop support for the proposition, including getting a slogan for the campaign.

Volunteers are being sought and encouraged to attend the meeting. Those who cannot attend the meeting, but would like to help and be informed about what is happening, are encouraged to