Deputy hit by vehicle, pursuit ends in rollover

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released the following press release this morning in regards to the shots fired and vehicle pursuit that occurred last night about midnight.

In his statement, Linder released the following info.

At approximately 1155 pm on Monday 6-26-17, a Yellowstone county Deputy Sheriff attempted to make a traffic stop near Hilltop and Main Street on a dark colored GMC Yukon that was being driven by a male adult.

The Deputy had observed signs that the driver may be impaired and also witnessed the vehicle go through a red stop signal. The Deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver refused to stop and the pursuit began. At this time I do not have the exact route but at one point the vehicle drove on to Babcock Circle, a dead end cul-de-sac where Deputies had blocked the road back out with their patrol cars. The suspect vehicle which contained the driver and 3 passengers, slowed to the point where the deputies believed the suspect(s) may leave the vehicle and try to run. At least one Deputy exited his patrol car in preparation for a foot chase when the vehicle accelerated, drove up on a lawn, around another vehicle and drove at the Deputy who had gotten out of his car. The Deputy drew his pistol and as the vehicle hit him, the deputy fired what is believed to be 2 rounds at the vehicle. The Deputy was knocked to the ground and sustained a head injury which was treated at a local hospital. No one was injured by the shots that were fired at the vehicle.

Another deputy continued the pursuit through the heights to the south side of Billings where the vehicle turned from Bruce Ave onto Hallowell Lane. At that point the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle onto its top and hit a local business. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals. I do not know the extent of any injuries at this point.

As of 5:00 this morning, the driver was still in a local hospital being treated. County Atty. Scott Twito has been informed of the incident and will review the case for charges. At this point charges will likely include assault on a peace officer, criminal endangerment, as well as traffic offences.

The Billings Police Dept and Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident jointly. However, given the fact that it was a Deputy who fired the shots, the Police department will take the lead in the shooting investigation, even though no one was injured by the gunshots.