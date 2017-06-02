FWP restricts campfires at fishing access sites

The Fish Wildlife and Parks has issued a ban on campfires at fishing accesses within Yellowstone County. The ban and info was released below.

BILLINGS — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will ban campfires and restrict smoking and other activities at its fishing access sites in Yellowstone County starting Friday, June 30, 2017, because of wildfire danger.

FWP will follow the lead of the Yellowstone County commissioners and enter Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Stage 1 restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted, and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. FWP has no exemptions for campfires in fishing access sites and wildlife management areas in south central Montana. People still may cook on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

The restrictions are in response to dry, warm weather that could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires. They will be in effect until further notice.