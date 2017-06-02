Acton man charged with assault, animal cruelty

Originally published in the 6/30/17 print edition

ACTON — A 54-year-old man was Tazed by sheriff’s deputies and jail on charges of assault and animal cruelty on June 16.

According to records filed by prosecutors in Yellowstone County Justice Court, two deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Encampment Trail at Acton at about 10:38 a.m. at the scene, Michael Eugene Williams allegedly threatened them with a broom and the deputies determined he had allegedly struck one victim at the scene with a garbage can lid and attempted to hit another with a metal broom handle.

Williams also threatened the deputies with … Read full story in YCN newspaper or by subscribing online here.