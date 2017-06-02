Thieves break into Little League concession stand

Originally published in the 6/30/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

WORDEN — A group of people who broke into Project Little League’s concession stand at Hansen Park are still on the lam with a large, red plastic box and dozens of snacks and drinks.

Marla Cole, Little League president, said their maintenance man discovered the concession stand had been broken into on Sunday night, June 25, but the break-in probably occurred between Tuesday, June 20 and Friday, June 23.

“It’s a tough loss for us,” Cole said. Damages to the door and lock could cost $750 to $1,000, she said.

“We do have some insurance, but it’s unknown at this point how much they’ll pay.”

She said the sheriff’s deputy who responded thinks the suspects are older teenagers or young adults.

“They obviously had tried to pry open the door, the hinges first,” Cole said. Eventually, they broke the keypad lock and got into the concession stand.

Then they started choosing what they wanted.

“It was not a grab and go,” Cole said. The thieves took boxes off shelves and rummaged through the contents, taking what they wanted and leaving the rest — then putting the lids back on and replacing the boxes on the shelves.

“They were picking and choosing what kind of chips they wanted,” Cole said. They took 75 bags of Cheetos, which is ironic since Cheetos are the least popular snack among paying customers when the concession stand is open.

They took a couple of cases of assorted soda and all the unsweetened tea, but left the Gatorade. They took 200